Trevon Morris, 22, entered a blind plea Thursday to one count of aggravated driving under the influence of cannabis -- causing death.

A Kane County prosecutor told Judge John Barsanti that Morris had 15 nanograms per milliliter of THC in his blood when it was tested after the April 2021 crash. That is three times the legal limit for cannabis intoxication.

She also said Morris was driving more than 91 mph on the night of April 20, 2021, when he hit a car carrying four Judson students.

Morris was driving north on Route 31; the students were making a left turning to the campus.

Authorities have alleged Morris and Kahleel L. Steele, 23, of Carpentersville were racing when Morris’ car hit a Pontiac carrying Dallas Colburn and Nathanael Madison, plus two other Judson students. Colburn and Madison, both seniors, were killed. The impact of the crash split the Pontiac in half. The back half flew off, went over a guard rail and ended up in a field.

Colburn and Madison, who were sitting in the back seat, were ejected. One was not wearing a seat belt and ended up 70 feet away. The other’s body ended up 37 feet away.

The prosecutor asked Barsanti to revoke Morris’ bond while he awaits sentencing, but Barsanti refused. Morris’ next court date is Dec. 9. He could be sentenced to probation or six to 28 years in prison.

Steele awaits trial. His next court date is Nov. 17.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20221020/man-pleads-guilty-to-drugged-dui-for-crash-that-killed-judson-university-students