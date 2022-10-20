City of St. Charles conducting routine maintenance on Third Avenue bridge

The city of St. Charles has announced that Third Avenue will be closed between Chestnut Avenue and Park Avenue while routine maintenance is conducted on the Third Avenue bridge.

A detour reoute is marked directing traffic to Second Avenue during the work, which is expected to last approximately 10 days, according to a news release from the city.

The work is being performed by Herlihy Mid-Continent Company from Romeoville and includes replacing the expansion joints at each end, minor concrete repairs and applying a protective coat.

Drivers are encouraged to expect traffic delays and take alternate routes.