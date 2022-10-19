Elburn Lions Club to host open house

The Elburn Lions are hosting an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Lions Park, according to a news release.

The public is invited to visit the 23-acre park and learn more about the organization.

Helen Keller challenged the Lions to become her “knights of the blind in the crusade against darkness” during the association’s 1925 international convention in Cedar Point, Ohio. Keller’s speech in 1925 inspired a group of individuals in the Elburn area to be charted as a Lions Club in 1929, according to the release.

The Lions are involved in activities to improve their communities and help people in need, such as assisting the hearing impaired and working with diabetes awareness and education, environmental projects, youth programs and veteran programs, according to the release.

Information on the events the Lions host throughout the year will be showcased at the open house and Lions Club members will be available to answer questions.

The Elburn Lions Club owns a portable vision screener, which is a camera capable of basic vision evaluations for people of almost any age including those as early as 6 months old, according to the release. Volunteers will be offering free eye screenings during the open house.

Through Recycle for Sight, Elburn Lions collect new and gently used eyeglasses, sunglasses, hearing aids, cellphones and cellphone chargers. A drop box will be available.

Food and beverages will be provided at the open house.

Elburn Lion’s Park is located at 500 Filmore St.

More information can be found at www.elburnlions.com.