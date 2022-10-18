Geneva charity marks 10 years of helping parents with family relationships

GENEVA – A detainee in the Kane County jail attended a parenting program and was then able to have a reunion with his parents, his girlfriend and 14-month-old baby.

“The parents were so moved, so emotional and happy to see their son,” said Kimberly Svevo-Cianci, executive director of Changing Children’s Worlds Foundation, a nonprofit based in Geneva. “He got to hold the baby for a little while.”

Another dad got to see his four-year-old daughter and his partner.

“As soon as she saw him through the glass door, she was saying, ‘Papi! Papi!’ And she was dancing around, so excited to see him,” Svevo-Cianci said. “It was so moving.”

Kimberly Svevo-Cianci is president and director of the Changing Children’s Worlds Foundation, in downtown Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

Changing Children’s Worlds marks 10 years of assisting parents and families with positive empathy-based interactions this year. The group has facilitated parent programs in the jail, continuing support after their release and general programs for parents who want to improve their family relationships.

Detainees with children will sign up for parenting classes, which lead up to the family visits if they attend all 10 sessions, Svevo-Cianci said.

Former Sheriff Donald Kramer brought the program into the jail initially in 2018. Sheriff Ron Hain expanded it so it would be available to every jail grouping, as well as in the community for ongoing support once detainees leave the jail, she said.

“Sheriff Hain introduced us to sheriffs in Kendall County and DuPage County,” Svevo-Cianci said. “We are working … with parents who have substance abuse problems.”

The Centers for Disease Control evaluated the Changing Children’s Worlds program “Best Start for Families-A Health Equity Approach” as an effective practice.

“They are recommending our program,” Svevo-Cianci said. “A lot of programs are not evidence-based. People make them up. Maybe they help and maybe they don’t. We have a proven, evidence-based program and that is really important to us.”

People should not assume they know everything they should know about being a parent, she said.

Parents in jail who go through the program and have said, “I never learned how to be a parent.”

”Parents never know all they will need to know before their children are born,” Svevo-Cianci stated in an email. Parents in the community, who are not in conflict with the law, also may participate in the organization’s general programs and strengthen their family relationships.

“Life circumstances change. Children come with special strengths and special needs. Physical and mental challenges may occur in the family. Relationships may suffer,” Svevo-Cianci’s email stated. “We need a world and a community where, when parents become parents – they have support for all the next 20-30 years of parenting their children at different development stages and levels. We have the resources to do this.”

The agency is hosting its annual Holiday Kids Craft Fair from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, 3795 Campton Hills Dr., St. Charles.

The event is free and children can participate in making arts and crafts, games, karaoke and photo scavenger hunt.

For more information about the organization, to volunteer or donate, visit www.changingchildrensworlds.org.