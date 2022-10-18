Geneva 4th grader takes 1st place in world robot competition

GENEVA – Johnny 5′s video lasted less than two minutes. In it, the robot traveled along a garden groove, chopped weeds, cut grass and rescued ladybugs.

The performance was enough for Johnny 5 and its maker, 10-year-old Sawyer Rinn, to take home a first-place prize at the World Robot Olympiad in Ontario, California, in August. Sawyer heads to Dortmund, Germany, Nov. 17-19 to represent the U.S. in a Global Championship.

A Western Avenue fourth grader, Sawyer said he named his robot after Johnny 5 from the 1986 film, “Short Circuit.”

Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns honored Sawyer at Monday night’s City Council meeting, presenting him with a certificate declaring Tuesday, Oct. 18, as Sawyer Rinn Day in Geneva.

“I hereby request that you come to my house to fix our oven, microwave …” Burns joked.

On the day the boy leaves for the airport to Germany, Burns said, “When your Uber car is ready, that car is going to follow a Geneva police car with its lights going so you have an official escape pod out of our community.”

Sawyer Rinn, 10, a fourth grader at Western Avenue School in Geneva, does a practice run with his robot, Johnny 5, at the World Robot Olympiad in Ontario, Cal. Sawyer took first place in his age group and will now compete in the Global Championship in Germany next month. (Photo provided by Michelle Taylor)

Burns commented on the boy’s intelligence and interest in robotics, saying, “I don’t think any of us here [at the meeting] knows how to work the remote.”

Sawyer competed in the Elementary RoboMission category, where competitors must design, construct and program an autonomous robot that can solve specific challenges on a field. Sawyer defeated 21 teams in his age group, according to a news release about the competition.

Sawyer is the son of Geneva chiropractors Kristy and Jonathan Rinn. He has two brothers.

William Wong (left), Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns, Sawyer Rinn, Kristy Rinn at Geneva City Hall Monday where Sawyer was recognized for his first place trophy in the World Robot Olympiad. Wong is Sawyer’s coach in robotics. (Photo provided by city of Geneva)

Burns said a lot of children like to tinker with things and asked his mother if Sawyer is a tinkerer. She responded that he is.

“I like designing and building robots and seeing them brought to life,” Sawyer said. “I named my robot because there is a movie called ‘Short Circuit.’ And a robot named himself Johnny 5.”

Burns asked Sawyer if gets all his smarts from mom and dad.

“Yeah,” Sawyer said.

William Wong, who has been an engineer, a consultant and a chief information officer, is Sawyer’s robotics coach.

“Sawyer is my eighth national champion,” Wong said. “I’ve been very successful in coaching and teaching kids and getting them along with their STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) careers.”

Sawyer said he designed and programmed Johnny 5 himself. Wong was available for guidance when Sawyer had questions.

“I will give him some suggestions and let him problem-solve himself,” Wong said.

Burns asked Sawyer what he wants to be when he is older.

“Maybe an engineer that would make robots that do sports like basketball, soccer and skiing and stuff like that,” Sawyer said.