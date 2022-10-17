Bestselling author to lead CASA Kane County’s annual Superheroes Luncheon

CASA Kane County’s annual Superheroes Luncheon will take place from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Q Center in St. Charles.

According to a news release, bestselling author, philanthropist and speaker Steve Pemberton will speak about his experience as a foster youth and the everyday people who changed the trajectory of his life. Luncheon attendees will hear the story of how Pemberton defied the odds and navigated the foster care system while trying to solve the mystery of his own identity and destiny.

For more information on this event, visit casakanecounty.org/casa-events/superheroes-luncheon. Tickets are available for purchase here.