St. Charles to hold strategic plan community forum

St. Charles residents can attend a community forum on Oct. 19 to learn about how the city is updating its five-year strategic plan.

During the community forum, residents can learn about some of the potential plan components so far and offer feedback. The workshop will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19 and will be offered both in-person and virtually to make it easier for residents to participate.

Residents can attend in person at City Council Chambers, 2 E. Main Street in St. Charles, or through Zoom at: https://berrydunn.zoom.us/j/9054116517. Those planning to come to the in-person Oct. 19 workshop are being asked to RSVP by sending an email to rsvp@stcharlesil.gov or calling 630-7627097.

The city of St. Charles is updating its five-year strategic plan which will serve as a road map, guiding decisions about the city’s future. The strategic plan will incorporate feedback from the community and key stakeholders and establish the city’s mission, vision, priorities and goals.

The city added virtual options to the strategic planning meetings to reach as many residents as possible, according to a news release from the city of St. Charles. So far, 85 residents have participated in two workshops, one in-person and one virtual.

In addition, there have been 10,500 visits to the strategic planning website, where people posted comments and took a survey. The city also reached out to St. Charles high school civics honors classes to get input from the next generation of residents.