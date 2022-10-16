Geneva police participating in National Drug Take-Back Day on Oct. 29

The Geneva Police Department will be working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency in collecting expired or unwanted prescription medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 as part of National Drug Take-Back Day, according to a news release.

People can turn in their medication to the records specialist at the front desk of the police department at 20 Police Plaza. The pills or patches that will be accepted include:

Prescription medications

Medication samples

Over-the-counter medications

Vitamins

Pet medications

Non-controlled DEA drugs

Pills should be removed from their original container by pouring them directly into a plastic bag. People should take any empty prescription bottles and boxes that may contain any personal information back home.

Liquids, ointments, illegal substances/narcotics, thermometers, IV bags, sharps/needles, bloody or infectious waste and empty containers will not be accepted.

The collection service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. After 2 p.m. Oct. 29, the police department will revert to its normal policy of accepting unused medication only from Geneva residents.

For more information on the disposal of prescription drugs, visit DEAdiversion.usdoj.gov.