Two seats open on Geneva Park District Board of Commissioners

Two seats will be open for candidates seeking election to the Geneva Park District Board of Commissioners in the Consolidated Election on April 4, 2023. Commissioners must be 18 years old and a Geneva Park District resident for at least one year prior to the election, according to a news release.

The 2023 Election Guide and eligibility requirements are available at elections.il.gov. Petitions for candidates interested in running now may be circulated.

The filing period for the petitions will be Monday, Dec. 12, through Monday, Dec. 19 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The petitions should be filed with Geneva Park District Executive Director Sheavoun Lambillotte at the Sunset Community Center, 710 Western Ave., Geneva.

Candidates’ name will appear on the election ballot in the order in which their nominating papers are received unless papers are filed simultaneously, in which case a lottery will be held.

For more information about the Geneva Park District and its board of commissioners, visit genevaparks.org.