Geneva Park District announces new executive director

The Geneva Park District Board has named Nicole Vickers as the new executive director for the Geneva Park District. Vickers has been employed with the district for the past 18 years, nine of those most recently as the superintendent of recreation, according to a news release.

Throughout nearly two decades of service, Vickers has achieved numerous accomplishments, ranging from assisting with acquisitions to guiding major renovation projects. She has held multiple supervisory positions at the park district, including aquatics and facilities, the release stated.

Vickers also has overseen the park district’s introduction of a variety of programs, including special events, which have increased opportunities for residents and attributed to growth in program participation.

The board has great confidence in her ability to transition smoothly into the position of executive director and to assure continuity for the park district, the release stated.

“Nicole possesses the familiarity and skills needed to lead the Park District and support its mission, which is to aspire to enhance the quality of our community by providing exceptional recreational programs, facilities, and open space,” said Park Board President John Frankenthal. “We look forward to working alongside her to serve our community and inspire residents to live their best life.”

Vickers will assume her duties on Jan. 1, 2023, following the retirement of current Executive Director Sheavoun Lambillotte on Dec. 31.

“It is an honor to lead this park system, serving a wonderful community that I also call home,” Vickers stated in the release. “We have traditionally been committed to providing outstanding services at our parks, facilities, and open spaces, and I am excited to be at the helm while we work to continue that tradition.”