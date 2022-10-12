St. Charles Business Alliance announces 2022 Scarecrow Contest winners

The St. Charles Business Alliance has announced the winners of its Scarecrow Contest, which took place during the 2022 St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend from Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9.

The winners in each category are as follows:

Individual Category

First Place: Lilly Contreras

Second Place: The Pistilli Family

Third Place: Klaus Gerischer

Mechanical & Mega Category

First Place: Hosanna! Lutheran Church

Second Place: The Egdorf Family

Third Place: Scouts BSA Troop 1

Clubs, Not-For-Profits & Schools Category

First Place: Anderson Elementary School

Second Place: St. Patrick Preschool

Third Place: Mid Valley Special Education SAIL Program

Business Category

First Place: The Hairy Ant Inc. Screen Printing

Second Place: Garage 31

Third Place: The Whimsy Farm Candy Store

For more information or to view photos from Scarecrow Weekend, visit scarecrowfest.com. Any additional questions can be directed to the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967 or info@stcalliance.org.