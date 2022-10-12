St. Charles Business Alliance announces 2022 Scarecrow Contest winners

The St. Charles Business Alliance has announced the winners of its Scarecrow Contest, which took place during the 2022 St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend from Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9.
The winners in each category are as follows:
Individual Category
First Place: Lilly Contreras
Second Place: The Pistilli Family
Third Place: Klaus Gerischer
Mechanical & Mega Category
First Place: Hosanna! Lutheran Church
Second Place: The Egdorf Family
Third Place: Scouts BSA Troop 1
Clubs, Not-For-Profits & Schools Category
First Place: Anderson Elementary School
Second Place: St. Patrick Preschool
Third Place: Mid Valley Special Education SAIL Program
Business Category
First Place: The Hairy Ant Inc. Screen Printing
Second Place: Garage 31
Third Place: The Whimsy Farm Candy Store
For more information or to view photos from Scarecrow Weekend, visit scarecrowfest.com. Any additional questions can be directed to the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967 or info@stcalliance.org.