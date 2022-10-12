Reconstruction work on Keslinger Road multi-use path to begin next week

Path repair and reconstruction work on the Keslinger Road multi-use path will begin the week of Monday, Oct. 17, weather permitting, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to a news release from the Kane County Division of Transportation.

Repair and reconstruction work on portions of the north side of Keslinger Road from Peck Road to a half mile east of Peck Road will involve bike path reconstruction and patching, along with replacement of portions of curb, gutter, and sidewalks, the release stated.

Daily temporary lane closures and the use of flaggers or cones to control traffic for construction vehicles entering and leaving the work zone will be required. Drivers are asked to avoid the area during construction and exercise caution if in the area during this work.

The improvement is anticipated to be completed in the next two months, weather permitting.