Hollywood Casino Aurora wants to leave downtown and move to a site closer to I-88, officials at Penn Entertainment announced Monday.

The new location would cost about $360 million and include a casino with about 900 slot machines, 50 live table games and a sportsbook, as well as a 200-room hotel with about 10,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

The location would also have new bars, restaurants and a spa, according to the news release issued by the Pennsylvania-based company that owns 43 casinos and racetracks in the U.S. and Canada.

Aurora city spokesman Clayton Muhammed said the plan calls for the new location to be built on city-owned land next to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall.

“The proposal from Penn represents one of the most significant developments in the history of Aurora,” Muhammed said.

Muhammed said details on the plan will be presented to the public at a City Council Finance Committee meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20221010/hollywood-casino-aurora-owners-present-plan-to-move-out-of-downtown-closer-to-outlet-mall