‘Geneva Chamber Challenge’ to raise money for local nonprofits on Oct. 20

More than 50 local nonprofit organizations will participate in this year’s Geneva Chamber Challenge on Oct. 20, according to a news release from the Geneva Chamber of Commerce.

Residents are invited to visit www.genevachamberchallenge.org where they can learn more about the nonprofit organizations and support them financially.

According to the news release, the Geneva Chamber has more than 50 nonprofit members, which give back to other organizations and provide scholarships to local high school seniors.

“This is the third year for the Geneva Chamber Challenge, a 24-hour online campaign designed to raise money and bring awareness to our nonprofit members,” Paula Schmidt, Chamber president, stated in the release. “We started this event during the height of COVID-19 to provide financial assistance to these nonprofits who were not able to host their fundraising events. Last year we doubled our dollars raised and we are hoping to raise even more in 2022. We invite our chamber friends in the community to show their generosity to all these causes that help so many in our community. We ‘challenge’ our community to donate to our nonprofits, even a little can mean a lot.”

Community members who donate a certain amount or donate at a certain time could win a gift basket filled with items donated by Chamber members. Opportunities to win gift baskets will be announced throughout the day via Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and on 95.9 FM The River.

Geneva Chamber Challenge is supported by Hogan Design & Construction and Geneva Financial.