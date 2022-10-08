St. Charles Natural Resources Commission encourages residents to ‘Dim the lights for birds at night’

Light pollution and its impact on migratory birds is the focus of World Migratory Bird Day 2022, which will be celebrated around the world on Saturday.

Migratory birds can get confused by bright lights. To help, the St. Charles Natural Resource Commission encourages St. Charles residents to reduce the amount of light outside their homes, use warm lighting and direct lights down towards the ground instead of up into the sky.

Residents are being asked to turn off their outside lights from 7 to 8 p.m. in support of World Migratory Bird Day. Light pollution attracts and disorients nocturnally migrating birds, making them vulnerable to collisions and other dangers.

Artificial light also impacts birds in the breeding and winter seasons, disrupting feeding, and other vital behaviors.

“We encourage the St. Charles community to participate in this world awareness event,” Natural Resources Commissioner Suzi Myers said in a news release from the city of St. Charles. “If you can, we ask residents to turn off their lights outside their home for one hour on Oct. 8.”

The overall mission of World Migratory Bird Day is to raise awareness of migratory birds and issues related to their conservation. The campaign highlights the importance of international cooperation and encourages national and local action to protect migratory birds.

More information is available at worldmigratorybirdday.org.