Volunteers needed for Marklund 5K event in Blackberry Township

Volunteers are needed to help out at Marklund’s 10th annual Run Walk & Roll 5K event beginning at 6:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 adjacent to the Marklund Hyde Center, 1S450 Wyatt Dr. in Blackberry Township near Geneva.

Volunteers are needed to help out as course marshals, food tent assistants and registration assistants on the day of the event. Most volunteers will finish by 10 a.m., according to a news release.

As a thank you for the giving of their time, Marklund will provide volunteers with a complementary shirt, morning snacks and warm beverages, the release stated.

Anyone aged 14 years or older who wishes to volunteer should register at marklund.org/5kgeneva or reach out to race director Celine Pierce at cpierce@marklund.org.