October 04, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News - Kane County

Batavia United Way to hold annual Day of Caring leaf-raking event

By Shaw Local News Network
The Batavia United Way is running its annual Day of Caring leaf-raking event for senior citizens, veterans and residents with disabilities Sunday, November 6, 2022

The Batavia United Way is running its annual Day of Caring leaf-raking event for senior citizens, veterans and residents with disabilities Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (Provided by Batavia United Way)

The Batavia United Way is running its annual Day of Caring leaf-raking event for senior citizens, veterans and residents with disabilities Sunday, Nov. 6.

According to a news release, teams of community volunteers will fan out across Batavia to rake leaves to the curb for pickup.

If you or someone you know could benefit from this assistance, contact the Batavia United Way office at 630-877-2780 to register.

If you are interested in volunteering, visit bataviaunitedway.org/day-of-caring in mid-October to sign up.

Batavia