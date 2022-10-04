Batavia United Way to hold annual Day of Caring leaf-raking event

The Batavia United Way is running its annual Day of Caring leaf-raking event for senior citizens, veterans and residents with disabilities Sunday, Nov. 6.

According to a news release, teams of community volunteers will fan out across Batavia to rake leaves to the curb for pickup.

If you or someone you know could benefit from this assistance, contact the Batavia United Way office at 630-877-2780 to register.

If you are interested in volunteering, visit bataviaunitedway.org/day-of-caring in mid-October to sign up.