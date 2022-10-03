Former Illinois Youth Center guard sentenced for felony misconduct, battery

A former guard at the Illinois Youth Center in St. Charles was sentenced to 18 months probation and 180 hours of community service after a Kane County jury found him guilty in April of felony official misconduct and felony aggravated battery in a public place.

According to a news release from Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser’s Office, Michael M. Klimek, 46, of the 100 block of Tuma Road, Yorkville,

Kane County State’s Attorneys Margaret O’Brien and William Engerman presented evidence in court that, in January 2016, Klimek, then a guard at IYC, facilitated and encouraged certain juvenile detainees to physically attack other juvenile detainees as he stood by and did nothing during the attacks while acting in his official capacity, the release stated.

“Michael Klimek was entrusted with providing a safe environment for the youths serving their sentences at the Illinois Youth Center, St. Charles,” O’Brien stated in the release. “Instead, he encouraged a culture of violence amongst the youths to maintain order. This conviction ensures that Michael Klimek will never again be given the opportunity to manipulate, control, or abuse his power over the same youths he should have been protecting.”