Geneva Park District director to retire Dec. 31

GENEVA — Geneva Park District Executive Director Sheavoun Lambillotte announced her retirement effective Dec. 31, officials announced in a news release.

Lambillotte worked for the district for 23 years, the last 13 as its executive director.

“I am so grateful to have worked in such a vibrant, engaged community,” Lambillotte stated in the release. “This career in public service has been rewarding to me professionally and personally, thanks to our wonderful residents, staff, board and partners.”

Lambillotte began her career at the park district in 1999 as superintendent of recreation. She was named executive director in 2009, the release stated.

Throughout her tenure with Geneva Park District, Lambillotte has guided several projects of the district in scope and size, such as the development of Hawks Hollow Nature Playground at Peck Farm Park; the creation and implementation of Kids’ Zone, the Park District’s before- and after-school program, in cooperation with Geneva District 304 and the development of Playhouse 38, the park district’s community theater facility and the Community Garden at Prairie Green in cooperation with the city of Geneva and the Kane County Forest Preserve District.

“Sheavoun’s vision and accomplishments have been vital in continuing the park district’s mission to enhance the quality of life for residents,” Park Board President John Frankenthal stated in the release. “She has led with passion and integrity, and we are thankful for her many years of dedicated service.”

Lambillotte was instrumental in securing more than $1 million in grant funding for numerous projects, including $400,000 for the Peck Farm North Trail Expansion.

Under her leadership, the district received the National Excellence in Aquatics Award from the National Recreation and Park Association and three Distinguished Agency Accreditations in 2010, 2015 and 2020, the release stated.

Other enhancements to the park district during Lambillotte’s time at the helm include the acquisition of Mill Creek Pool, sprayground additions at Mill Creek and Sunset Community pools and a museum grant for The Peck House with its new history room, gift shop and historic front porch.

“Sheavoun’s strong leadership and mentorship has laid the foundation for the park district to grow and thrive, and we congratulate her on this very well-deserved next chapter,” Recreation Superintendent Nicole Vickers stated in the release.