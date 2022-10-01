Coroner identifies pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Geneva

The woman who died after being struck by a car in Geneva Wednesday night has been identified.

In a press release Saturday, Kane County Coroner Rob Russell identified the victim as Tammy Berke, 55, of Batavia. The preliminary cause of death is “multiple injuries due to pedestrian vs. automobile.”

The crash occurred around 6:48 p.m. in the 700 block of East State Street (Route 38). Berke was walking southbound near the center turn lane on State Street east of Sandholm Street, according to a news release from the Geneva Police Department.

She was transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, where she later died.

Berke was struck by a black 2018 Hyundai Kona driven by a 30-year-old Geneva woman traveling westbound on State Street, the release stated. The driver, who was not injured, was cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The driver has been fully cooperating with the ongoing police investigation into the crash, according to the release. Further charges may be filed based on the results of the investigation.

State Street from East Side Drive to Sandholm Street was closed for four hours Wednesday night while the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team, in conjunction with the Geneva Police Department, investigated the crash.

Russell’s office is cooperating with the accident investigation, the release stated.