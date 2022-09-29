Two seats open on Batavia Park District Board of Commissioners

Two seats will be open for candidates seeking election to the Batavia Park District Board of Commissioners at the Consolidated Election on April 4, 2023. Commissioners must be 18 years of age and a Batavia Park District resident for at least one year prior to the election.

According to a news release, park board commissioners serve six-year terms and do not receive any compensation. Commissioners are assigned to represent the park district as liaisons to various nonprofit groups and organizations.

The 2023 Election Guide and eligibility requirements are available at elections.il.gov. Petitions for candidates interested in running may now be circulated.

The filing period for these petitions will be Monday, Dec. 12 through Monday, Dec. 19 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The petitions should be filed with Batavia Park District Executive Director Allision Niemela at the Civic Center at 327 W. Wilson St. in Batavia.

Candidates’ names will appear on the election ballot in the order in which their nominating papers are received, unless papers are filed simultaneously, in which case a lottery will be held.

For more about the Batavia Park District and its board of commissioners, visit bataviaparks.org.