Night Writers Workshop to hold reading Oct. 15 at Geneva Public Library

Night Writers Workshop, a group sponsored by the Geneva Public Library, will hold a reading form 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the library. Several writers have published books that will be available for purchase and can be personally inscribed.

The readings will consist of short selections from the group members’ works, including Bonnie Baumgartner’s “Mother Moon,” Richard Holinger’s poetry collection “North of Crivitz,” Diane Lincoln’s “Science Discovery,” Ellen Jo Ljung’s teaching memoir “Tales Told Out of School” and Kate Twohig’s “A Holiday for a King.” Poets John D’Andrea and Samira Didos will read new and selected poems.

Refreshments will be available. Writers interested in learning more about Night Writers Workshop should contact the Geneva Public Library.