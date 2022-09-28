Geneva D-304 accepts more than $32K in donations from businesses, PTOs

GENEVA – The Geneva District 304 school board accepted donations totaling $32,760 from several donors at its last two meetings.

The board haas to vote to accept the donations because they were more than $500, as required by its policy.

At its Sept. 26 meeting, the board accepted a donation of $9,610 from the Fabyan Elementary School PTO to support various programs at the school.

The PTO donation will cover assemblies, birthday books, field trips, outdoor education for fifth graders and to support staff reimbursements for out-of-pocket expenses of classroom supplies, according to the district’s acceptance letter.

The board also accepted $1,500 from Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, $2,500 from Grace Power LLC, and $1,500 from Lenity Financial LLC, all three for high school athletic supplies, uniform purchases and other needs, according to the acceptance letter.

At the Sept. 12 meeting, the board accepted an anonymous donation of $10,150 to fund Project Lead the Way, a science, technology, engineering and mathematics program.

At that meeting, the board also accepted a $7,500 donation from the Harrison Street PTO for off-campus learning in the 2022-23 school year.