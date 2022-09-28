Early voting for Nov. 8 General Election begins Thursday

Early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election begins tomorrow in Kane County.

Voters can cast their ballots at the Kane County Clerk’s offices in Geneva, 719 S. Batavia Ave., Bldg. B, and Aurora, 5 E. Downer Place, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Thursday.

Early voting expands to more locations around the county Oct. 24, according to the Kane County Clerk’s website. Expanded early voting locations include Elgin, St. Charles, Carpentersville, Campton Hills, Batavia, Sugar Grove, Hampshire, Elburn and West Dundee. Visit the clerk’s website for specific addresses and hours.

Early voting continues through Monday, Nov. 7.

There will also be several Kane County Vote Mobile locations at grocery stores and community centers beginning Oct. 24. More information about the mobile voting dates and times can be found here.

There is still time to get registered to vote in the General Election. Residents who do not register by Wednesday, Oct. 12 may register to vote during the grace period voter registration.

Grace period voter registration will be offered at the Kane County Clerk’s offices in Geneva and Aurora beginning Oct. 12, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Grace period registration will also be available at the expanded early voting locations beginning Oct. 24.

If you register to vote during the grace period and want to vote in the upcoming election, you must vote at the time of registration, according to the clerk’s website.

The clerk’s offices in Geneva and Aurora will be closed for Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 10.