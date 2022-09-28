Boardwalk Shops of Batavia to host woodturning fundraiser for food pantries

The Chicago Woodturners and Windy City Woodturners will be selling donated bowls and other wood turned items at an outdoor pop-up market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Boardwalk Shops of Batavia to raise funds for the Northern Illinois Food Bank, Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry and Fox Valley Food For Health, according to a news release.

Boardwalk Shops of Batavia are located at the intersection of Wilson Street and Illinois Route 25 in downtown Batavia. Shoppers should arrive early for the best selection of goods, the release stated.

The pop-up shop will feature wooden, hand-crafted items produced by local artisans. Batavia Boardwalk Shop owners are also participating in the Empty Bowls event by collecting canned goods and other food pantry staples.

All customers who bring foot pantry items to the fundraiser or make a purchase at any of the Boardwalk Shops that day will be eligible to win a gift basket.