Kane Health Counts symposium scheduled for Oct. 6

Health care providers, mental health professionals, school personnel and community members are invited to attend a free online symposium discussion on social connectedness presented by Kane Health Counts from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.

Guest speakers Padraic Stanley and Dr. Marissa Happ will discuss how social connections have a positive impact on health, according to a news release.

Register for this event online here.

The event will address the Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) and the top health needs facing Kane County. The discussion will continue as local experts highlight how human connection can improve health outcomes and what the community can do to support those efforts, the release stated.

Kane Health Counts is a collaboration of public health partners striving to improve the health of Kane County. Partners include the five local hospitals — Ascension Mercy, Ascension Saint Joseph - Elgin, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Rush Copley Medical Center and Advocate Sherman Hospital — INC Mental Health Alliance, an alliance of township 708 boards serving the southern part of the county, and the Kane County Health Department.

For more information about Kane Health Counts, please visit KaneHealthCounts.org.

For more information about the symposium, contact Stacy Zeng, Kane County Health Department Community Health Planner at zengstacy@co.kane.il.us.