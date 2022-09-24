North Aurora’s Messenger Public Library announces 4-year strategic plan

Messenger Public Library has approved a new strategic plan, guided in part by patron surveys conducted earlier this year, according to a news release.

Questions in the online survey asked community members about their use of library services and feedback on Messenger’s collection, resources, technology, staff and programs, as well as the buildings physical ambiance and structure.

Messenger has taken the feedback from its patrons to create a new strategic plan for the upcoming four years in hopes of continuing to improve its offerings and grow alongside its community, the release stated.

Messenger received many positive responses in regards to the friendliness and usefulness of their staff members as well as the programs they offer for all ages. Patrons also appreciate the extensive catalogue Messenger’s use of the SWAN interlibrary loan system provides and its digital content, although many requested an expansion in the digital realm.

Many adult participants wished there were more spaces and opportunities for certain programs and others requested more technology-centered programming. Also, better accessibility for both the book drop and parking, the release stated.

Messenger’s focus with a new strategic plan is on the enhancement of Messenger’s facilities per public feedback and the prioritization of staff stewardship and a redevelopment of staffing policies. The library are also going to continue expanding our resources and services as well as continue to develop new sections to promote both local history as well as diversity in the growing community, the release stated.

The Messenger Public Library is located at 113 Oak St. in North Aurora and may be contacted at 630- 896-0240. Learn more at www.messengerpl.org.