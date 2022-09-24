Geneva Women’s Club to feature 50 crafters, treats at Artisan Market

GENEVA – The Geneva Women’s Club Artisan Market will offer seasonal home decor items and treats from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 Randall Road, St. Charles, the club announced in a news release.

The cost is $5 per person with children under age 5 free. All proceeds will benefit local Fox Valley area charities. The club supports eight core charities: CASA, Fox Valley Hands of Hope, Lazarus House, Mutual Ground, Tri-City Family Services, Living Well Cancer Resource Center, Tri-City Health Partnership and students in need at Geneva School District 304.

“This year, we have changed our event to an Artisan Market,” event organizer Kristin Kostrzewa stated in the release.

“We are very excited about this change because it means more unique, handcrafted, one-of-a-kind items will be available. Over 50 new artisans will be at the show, as well as favorite crafters returning from previous years,” Kostrzewa stated in the release.

Geneva Women’s Club is a not-for-profit philanthropic women’s organization dedicated to improving the lives of women, children and families in the Fox Valley.