Batavia Public Library Director announces retirement

Batavia Public Library Director George H. Scheetz announced Friday that he will retire next summer after more than 18 years as director, according to a news release from the library.

Scheetz said “it is with mixed emotions” that he is informing staff and the community of his decision. He will retire prior to the beginning of the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

“The depth and breadth of talent and energy throughout our organization, its affiliated groups, and the Batavia community proved even more impressive than I ever could have imagined, and has operated as a source of support, inspiration and comfort throughout my tenure in Batavia,” Scheetz said in the release.

Scheetz began serving as library director in December 2004, embracing Batavia and its rich history.

Library Board President Daniel Russo called Scheetz “the quintessential librarian.”

“He has worked tirelessly to integrate Batavia Public Library into the hearts and minds of the community,” Russo said in the release. “He has laid a strong foundation that will support the library well into the future. The Board appreciates his leadership; he will be missed.”

Scheetz is the eighth library director to serve the community since the Batavia Public Library formed in April 1882.

While some community members may remember Scheetz for his abiding interest in Batavia’s history, he helped spearhead two prominent, public initiatives. These are Pecha Kucha Night, which Scheetz introduced to Batavia in 2015, and Bulldogs Unleashed, which he proposed to the Batavia Public Library Foundation in 2010 as a community event and fundraising project.

“I am particularly proud of developing a culture of service and teamwork within the Library’s organization, strengthening the library’s financial position, expanding the Library’s visibility in and engagement with the community we love, as well as its leadership role in community affairs, and encouraging community partnerships,” Scheetz said in the release.

The Board of Trustees soon will begin the search for a new library director.