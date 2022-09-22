Pottawatomie Garden Club plants autumn flowers in downtown St. Charles

The Pottawatomie Garden Club will hold its next meeting at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26 at the Baker Methodist Church. There will be a short program, followed by a business meeting.

This month, Kathi Rose of Kaleidoscope Design will demonstrate the planting of fall containers. Contains, soil and flowers will be available to plant a container to take home for a fee.

The garden club meets the fourth Monday of every month from March through October at the Baker Methodist Church.

As one of its yearly missions, Pottawatomie Garden Club members volunteer to plant flowers around the St. Charles municipal building and along the bridges of Main and Illinois Streets each spring and fall. This year, the group planted flowers on Sept. 14.

The public is welcome. For more information, visit pottagardenclub.org.