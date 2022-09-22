September 22, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News - Kane County

Nominating petitions for Elgin Community College Board of Trustees now available

By Shaw Local News Network
Elgin Community College is building a new manufacturing center that will house the college's HVAC, mechatronics, welding and other related programs near the east entrance of its campus, where a Colonial Café used to be.

Elgin Community College is building a new manufacturing center that will house the college's HVAC, mechatronics, welding and other related programs near the east entrance of its campus, where a Colonial Café used to be. (Rick West)

Nominating petitions for Elgin Community College District 509 Board of Trustees are now available for download at elgin.edu/about-ecc/trustees/trustee-elections/ for the April 4, 2023 consolidated election.

A minimum of 50 signatures of registered voters residing in Elgin Community College District 509 are required for a candidate’s name to be placed on the ballot. There are three six-year positions and one four-year position currently up for the consolidated election.

A candidates guide is available from the State Board of Elections, 2329 S. MacArthur Boulevard in Springfield or may be downloaded from elections.il.gov.

Kane County