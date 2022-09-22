Nominating petitions for Elgin Community College Board of Trustees now available

Nominating petitions for Elgin Community College District 509 Board of Trustees are now available for download at elgin.edu/about-ecc/trustees/trustee-elections/ for the April 4, 2023 consolidated election.

A minimum of 50 signatures of registered voters residing in Elgin Community College District 509 are required for a candidate’s name to be placed on the ballot. There are three six-year positions and one four-year position currently up for the consolidated election.

A candidates guide is available from the State Board of Elections, 2329 S. MacArthur Boulevard in Springfield or may be downloaded from elections.il.gov.