Kane County Regional Office of Education announces Student Photography Contest

The 2022 Kane County Regional Office of Education Student Photography Contest is a nine-week photography contest for high school students throughout Kane County. The contest will run from Sept. 26 to Nov. 21.

According to a news release, the contest is a collaborative effort between the Kane County ROE and Kane Excellence in Education Partnership to recognize and celebrate the talent within the art departments in Kane County high schools. Submitted photos will be reviewed by the Photography Review Committee at the ROE. The top 10 photos will be selected and published at kaneroe.org and the ROE’s Facebook page.

Each week, teachers will approve and submit their student’s photos into their respective Google Drive folder, provided by the Kane ROE. Submissions are due on the Monday or first day of the school of each week at 3:30 p.m.

Interested participants should contact the Kane ROE at hello@kaneroe.org to have a Google Folder setup.

Submission Schedule and Theme:

• Week 1: Sept. 26 - Nature/Landscape

• Week 2: Oct. 3 - Architecture

• Week 3: Oct. 11 (Due to holiday on Oct. 10) - Fall Fun

• Week 4 Oct. 17 - Sport Photography

• Week 5: Oct. 24 - Texture

• Week 6: Oct. 31 - Editorial

• Week 7: Nov. 7 - School Spirit

• Week 8: Nov. 14 - Worm’s Eye or Bird’s Eye View

• Week 9: Nov. 21 - Artist’s Choice