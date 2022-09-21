Nominating petitions now available for Kaneland school board candidates

Nominating petition forms for the April 4, 2023 consolidated election in Kaneland Community Unit School District 302 are now available from the Kane or DeKalb County Clerk’s offices between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays, according to a news release.

A school board candidate’s petition must be filed in the office of either the Kane County Clerk and DeKalb County Clerk no earlier than Monday, Dec. 12 and no later than Monday, Dec. 19. The receipt from the filing must be included with nominating petitions.

Candidates’ names will appear on the election ballot in the order in which their nominating papers are received. A lottery is held for the first and last spots if multiple candidates’ papers are filed simultaneously in the first and last hours of the filing period, the release stated.

Nominating petitions must contain at least 50 signatures of registered voters in the district and must be securely bound together with pages numbered consecutively. Each page must carry the notarized signature of the petition circulator. A Statement of Candidacy must also be turned in.

Four seats on the seven-member Board of Education will be filled in the April election. Candidates elected will serve four-year terms expiring in April 2027.

To be eligible to serve, a school board member must be, on the date of election, a United States citizen at least 18 years of age and a resident of Illinois and the Kaneland district for at least one year preceding the election, a registered voter, not be a child sex offender, not hold another incompatible public office, not have a prohibited interest in any contract with the district, not be a school trustee and not hold certain types of prohibited state or federal employment.

More information and resources for school board candidacy can be found here.