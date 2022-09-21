Kane County to host virtual Floodplain Awareness Open House

The Kane County Department of Environmental and Water Resources invites the public to join the first-ever Floodplain Awareness Open House with support from the Conservation Foundation, according to a news release from the county.

Flooding is the most common, most expensive natural disaster in the United States, according to a press release from the Department of Environmental and Water Resources. Its educational series from Sept. 26 to 30 will benefit Kane County residents, realtors and floodplain professionals.

For residents, the program will cover an introduction to floodplains, the common terms used and where it can flood. Learn about what regulations property owners need to know and what every resident should know about flood insurance protection. Attendees will also learn how to set up backyard rain barrels and rain gardens, as well as what responsibilities homeowner’s associations have for storm water basin management.

For floodplain professionals, the program will go through the ins and outs of elevation certificates and how to accurately market floodplain properties. It will also instruct attendees about what can be done in constructing or retrofitting a building for wet and dry flood proofing, options for long-term maintenance and conservation-minded development that supports storm water management.

Check out the Open House schedule and register to attend here.

Anyone can attend just one, or all, presentations to learn more about floodplain awareness in Kane County. Reach out to WilfordAnne@co.kane.il.us or KleeIvy@co.kane.il.us with any questions.