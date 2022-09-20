September 20, 2022
Shaw Local
News - Kane County

State Sen. Villa, Rep. Hirschauer to host ‘Stuff the Bus’ diaper drive

By Shaw Local News Network

State Sen. Karina StateVilla, D-West Chicago, is teaming up with State Rep. Maura Hirschauer, D-Batavia, Children’s Home and Aid, Jewel-Osco, Family Focus and FirstGroup to collect diapers for local families in need, according to a news release.

The drive will run from Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2. Community members are invited to drop off donations between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

A bus provided by FirstGroup will be parked in the Jewel-Osco parking lot located at 652 Kirk Road in St. Charles to accept donations.

Villa’s office is also asking for volunteers to help staff the drive. Shifts are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and volunteers will be responsible for handing out flyers to notify patrons at the door of the event and items being requested. There will also be a runner at each table to “Stuff the Bus.”

Lunch will be provided. Community members wishing to volunteer can sign up online.

