Messenger Public Library in North Aurora announces fall programs

The Messenger Public Library has announced a variety of fall programs full of in-person events designed to support the community as it continues to get back to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, according to a news release.

Information is available in its newsletter, which can be downloaded from messengerpl.org.

Adult programs include evening book discussions every month, writing workshops and art clubs. Messenger also offers a fall foliage walk and a driver safety class. Looking ahead, Messenger is also promoting Operation Christmas and hosting speaker Kim Sigafus in November for a talk about the Native American way of life as it once was, the release stated.

For teens, there are book club meetings focused on a different genre each month, book subscriptions, take-home crafts and a financial aid presentation from Illinois Student Assistance Commission instruction Lauren Watt.

Elementary programs include monthly STEAM programs in collaboration with DuPage Children’s Museum, book clubs, family game nights and Lego club. In October, Incredible Bats will welcome kids and adults to learn more about bats and take a photo with the animals.

For babies and preschool children, there will be stories and songs every Wednesday and Thursday, sensory playtime and a Read, Learn, Grow early learning challenge with milestone awards to encourage an early love of reading and learning, the release stated.

The Messenger Public Library is located at 113 Oak St. in North Aurora.

For more information, contact the library at 630-896-0240 or email Library Director Shannon Halikias at shannon@messengerpl.org.