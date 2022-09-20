Merchants pooh-pooh 20 port-a-potties at Geneva’s Ooh La La Chocolate Race

GENEVA – Every year since 2014, the Ooh La La Chocolate Race brings 1,500 runners to downtown Geneva for a half-marathon, a charity event that raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

And every year, merchants on Third and Campbell streets see the row of 20 port-a-potties going west on Third Street and they don’t like it, believing it hurts their businesses.

Race director Mary Agnes Zellmer said there really is no other location for the port-a-potties, which need to be on a flat surface in a line of sight for the runners as they get into their corrals to start the race.

“We thought we had it resolved,” Economic Development Director Cathleen Tymoszenko said at Monday night’s Geneva City Council meeting. “The port-a-potties are pretty much out there for the entire weekend and that’s been concerning to some of the merchants from an image issue. … They asked for them to be moved and we did bring that up. … Mary Agnes has some reasons for it and she’s talked to us about the logistics for her event and how they need to be there.”

So approval for the special event application went to the aldermen for resolution, Tymoszenko said.

“We did not really feel it was a call that we could make … and the City Council could determine how to progress,” Tymoszenko said.

After nearly an hour of discussion, aldermen voted 8-1 – some reluctantly – with one absent to allow the Nov. 6 event to go forward without having to relocate the port-a-potties.

Third Ward Alderwoman Becky Hruby voted no and 5th Ward Alderman Craig Maladra was absent.

While not exactly pooh-poohing the reason for the potties’ location, 4th Ward Alderwoman Amy Mayer hoped something could be done for next year’s event, especially to have the port-a-potty vendor pick up on a tighter schedule.

“I think it does impact these businesses,” Mayer said. “I’m going to vote in favor, but I think it’s very unfortunate that there’s 20 lined up in a row and you can’t spread it out to other locations, 10 there and 10 across the street.”

Zellmer said the runners will all go to the 10 they can see and those will have the biggest lines to get in.

Susan Hadley and Deborah Hilton, owners of Country Naturals, 316 Campbell St., explained their opposition to 20 portable toilets lined up on the street across from their shop and others.

“In the past, they were delivered on Saturday, picked up on Monday – they are not here just for the duration of the race that morning,” Hadley said. “We at Country Naturals have been here for 30 years. … We’d like to keep the character of Geneva and we are very grateful to be a part of this town. We want to keep the picture postcard feeling of Geneva and we feel this is not the correct location.”

Zellmer said she had arranged with the port-a-potty company to have them delivered later in the afternoon on Saturday and picked up by 10 a.m. Sunday – after the race but before the businesses open at noon.

Zellmer said the pickup time could not be exact because the port-a-potty company does not schedule until the week of the event.

“I agree completely on port-a-potties with Deb and Sue from Country Naturals. They are kind of crappy looking but … they are a necessary evil,” Zellmer said. “They are ugly. I could not agree more. And the business done in them is not pretty either. But this is not a festival and it’s not the same thing. … It’s a function of a race. A race is very different than a festival.”

The location of the port-a-potties is already set and has been since 2014. The location also has been published to the runners.

Zellmer said they have looked at other locations but the race requires that the port-a-potties be in the racers’ line of sight, on a flat surface and not take up parking spaces.

Runners want to use the port-a-potties at the last possible moment before starting from their corrals, Zellmer said. Corrals are used to stagger the racers’ start times to reduce congestion.

Of the 1,500 elite athletes who participate, Zellmer said, 70 are from out of town and stay in local hotels, eat at local restaurants, shop “at no cost to anyone but us.”

“This event not only raises awareness of Geneva, we … do extensive marketing in the surrounding states,” Zellmer said. “As a result, we have so many runners coming back from last year that attended to get a personal best. To have the port-a-potties not in the line of sight would be very difficult for them. And they would look at our race village and complain, ‘Why would you move those?’ It’s a function of the event for them.”

Zellmer said whenever there are events in downtown Geneva, “we all gain and we all lose.”

“I live on Sixth Street. People park across my driveway at Christmas Walk. Why complain?” Zellmer said. “We have the benefit of living in Geneva. People throw garbage on our lawns. We asked for trash receptacles. We got them. You just pick up the trash.”