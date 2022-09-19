Learn more about the Fox River at Dam Nite Out Batavia

Residents are invited to learn more about the Fox River, the dam and the impact of dam removal at Dam Nite Out Batavia at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Batavia Dam and Pal Joey’s restaurant, 31 N. River St.

According to a news release, the program will begin by the Batavia Dam on the Fox River with Kate Garrelt, Director of Batavia Depot Museum, who will discuss the natural and cultural history of the Fox River in Batavia. The group will then reconvene at Pal Joey’s to enjoy light refreshments and purchase additional food and beverages.

Around 7 p.m., Art Malm and Gary Swick of Friends of the Fox River will take a deeper dive into the research and facts associated with dam removal. They will address Fox River history, common concerns with support from scientific data and an exciting vision for the future, the release stated.

Much has been accomplished to improve local water quality over the past 50 years, according to a press release from the Batavia Environmental Commission. Malm will present how the cheapest and easiest way to continue to improve the Fox River’s water quality is to restore the natural habitat through dam removal.

The Batavia Environmental Commission is hosting the event in partnership with the Friends of the Fox River. People are encouraged to register for the event at bataviaec.org as space is limited.