Volunteers needed to help plant more daffodil bulbs in Mount St. Mary Park

During the darkness of Covid-19 in 2020, the River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles started the visually rewarding Project Daffodil.

According to a news release, more than 5,000 daffodil bulbs were planted by 125 dedicated volunteers surrounding the Mr. Eggwards sculpture along the western edge of Mount St. Mary Park in St. Charles. As the winter snow melted, the community was rewarded with a dazzling display of mixed daffodil blossoms that became a destination for families and cameras to enjoy.

“We are proud to announce the continuation of the Project Daffodil initiative with the support of our presenting sponsor, Heinz Brothers Greenhouse Garden Center and the St. Charles Park District,” project coordinator John Rabchuk said in the release from the River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles.

On Oct. 15, the River Corridor Foundation plans to plant another 5,000 daffodil bulbs adjacent to the 2021 and 2022 planting areas, bringing the total to more than 15,000 daffodil bulbs. The Foundation also plans to plant another 150 native Virginia bluebells throughout the new planting area, which will add another dimension to the display next spring.

“Both the daffodils and the bluebells will multiply by themselves over the years, which will only add to the bountiful spring display,” Rabchuk said. “We have been blessed with the active support of volunteers from such groups as St. Charles Kiwanis, the Pottawatomie Garden Club, the D303 School District administrative staff as well as neighborhood groups from throughout the community. Planting is usually done in less than 1.5 hours and volunteers are all having fun.”

The River Corridor Foundation is looking for volunteers and sponsors to help ensure the success of the Project Daffodil initiative. On-line registration is open at projectdaffodilstc.com.

Volunteers of all ages and capabilities are needed for planting, tool coordination, bulb distribution, etc. Detailed planting responsibilities and requirements are listed on the website.

Planting tools will be provided, although volunteers are encouraged to bring additional tools that they are familiar with. Sponsors are encouraged to provide financial support and materials to ensure the success of the planting.

“Project Daffodil volunteers had a great time and I’m sure that every single one of them visited the site multiple times this spring to see and capture the display they created,” River Corridor President Laurel Moad said in the release. “With assistance from the St. Charles Public Works department, we will pre drill holes for bulbs in the rocky areas along the cycle path to expedite the planting process.”

Sponsorship inquiries can be made by sending an email to projectdaffodilstc@gmail.com. Additional information about the River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles is available at stcrivercorridor.org.