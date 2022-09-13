Geneva D-304 posts survey for input on new superintendent

GENEVA – Geneva District 304 school officials are looking for input on 10 of 31 qualities the community wants to see in a new superintendent.

Superintendent Kent Mutchler has been superintendent since 2006. He is scheduled to leave the district at the end of his contract June 30, 2023. In March, the school board chose Ray and Associates Inc. as the executive search firm to find Mutchler’s replacement.

The survey, in English and Spanish, is at www.geneva304.org. The survey will be open for responses until 8 a.m. Oct. 3.

The survey asks what community group the responder belongs to – teacher, administrator, parent, student, support staff or non-parent community member.

The survey gives 31 boxes with instructions to check off 10 characteristics that are most important various qualities wanted in a school superintendent.

Some of the characteristics include:

• Is willing to listen to input and is a decision-maker.

• Has experience with effective management and planning practices that will benefit the long-term financial health of the district.

• Has a strong moral compass that is rooted in justice and equality.

• Has experience working with employee representative groups/unions.

• Provides leadership in the planning, implementation and assessment of relevant professional development for all staff members.

• Commitment to and experience working with all genders, races and socio-economic groups.

• Promotes positive and inclusive student behavior conducive to a healthy and safe learning environment.