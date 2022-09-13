Downpour cuts Geneva’s Festival of the Vine short

GENEVA – Were it not for the rain deluge on Sunday, Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s Festival of the Vine would have been perfect.

“We opened at noon and some people came down, the band did a little 9/11 remembrance and then played until 3 p.m.,” said chamber spokeswoman Laura Rush. “There were some brave souls out there, but we stopped ticket sales at 3:30 p.m. and then called it at 4 p.m. The craft fair closed early.”

The city also sent out a notice that the festival was shutting down early due to the weather.

But reports from the craft show were that they had a fantastic day on Saturday, Rush said.

As for the chamber’s food and wine tents, public response was strong both Friday and Saturday of the three-day festival.

“Saturday was busier than Friday and Saturday was awesome,” Rush said. “People were ready. They were ready to be out. They were buying wine and food and there were a lot of good comments about the new set-up. … Our food vendors and wine people said it was the best year. (One vendor) has been doing it for 15-plus years and he still said that.”

The tents were set up in a new location this year, on James Street between South Fourth and South Fifth streets, instead of on the other side of State Street.

A plus was that the festival did not need an officer stationed on State Street to assist festival-goers back and forth, so there was a third officer available for extra security, Rush said.

“I heard nothing but compliments,” Rush said. “I’m sure some people were not happy for whatever reason, but not from the people I saw or knew. Sunday was not good, but Friday and Saturday were banner days.”

Vendors reported that it was so crowded, they had difficulty transporting more products to their stands, she said.

As to the number of people who came to the festival, Rush said they used to expect 75,000 over the three days but do not have any estimates of attendance at this point.

“It was record numbers for sure,” Rush said. “All of our restaurants raised prices this year and people were still buying. Wine prices went up but they didn’t waver, people were still sampling new wines and new restaurants.”

Rush said the chamber also does not have an accounting of income from the festival yet.

In 2008, torrential rains shut the event down entirely and ended up costing the chamber $30,000, former chamber President Jean Gaines had reported at the time.

For Stockholm’s owner Michael Olesen, who manned the restaurant’s table in the Flavor Fare tent, the new location did allow more people to attend.

But Olesen suggested tweaking the layout for next year to make it easier for people to move about.

“The traffic flow of people trying to get drinks of wine and beer – the lines were on the long side,” Olesen said.