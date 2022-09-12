Clay shooting event to raise funds for Flag Day monument

The Fox Valley Patriotic Organization is hosting a fundraising event at Max McGraw Wildlife Foundation to benefit the Flag Day Monument, set to open next June in Batavia.

The second annual “Sporting Clays for the Stars & Stripes” will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Max McGraw, 14N322 Route 25 in Dundee Township.

Registration will be at 11:30 a.m., with lunch from noon to 1 p.m. and an opening ceremony and safety briefing at 1 p.m.

There will be a live auction at 3 p.m.

The registration fee includes lunch, beverages, shells and targets. The cost is $300 or $1,100 for a team of four. Or join the cocktail hour, raffles and auction at 3 p.m. for $25.

If you are new to shooting, there will be other experienced shooters, and the staff at McGraw’s will be there to assist. Sign up as a team of four or as an individual, and they will pair you with a group.

Sign up via EventBrite.com or flagdaymonument.com/events.

