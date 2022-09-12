September 12, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsBearsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News - Kane County

Clay shooting event to raise funds for Flag Day monument

By Daily Herald report
The Batavia Flag Day committee previously unveiled plans for a Flag Day monument at the Flag Day celebration June 14. The monument honors Batavia’s Dr. Bernard Cigrand, considered the father of Flag Day, and will feature a circular design with five obelisks that commemorate iconic flag events, among other plaques and information

Rending of the Flag Day monument. The monument honors Batavia’s Dr. Bernard Cigrand, considered the father of Flag Day, and will feature a circular design with five obelisks that commemorate iconic flag events, among other plaques and information. (Rendering provided)

The Fox Valley Patriotic Organization is hosting a fundraising event at Max McGraw Wildlife Foundation to benefit the Flag Day Monument, set to open next June in Batavia.

The second annual “Sporting Clays for the Stars & Stripes” will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Max McGraw, 14N322 Route 25 in Dundee Township.

Registration will be at 11:30 a.m., with lunch from noon to 1 p.m. and an opening ceremony and safety briefing at 1 p.m.

There will be a live auction at 3 p.m.

The registration fee includes lunch, beverages, shells and targets. The cost is $300 or $1,100 for a team of four. Or join the cocktail hour, raffles and auction at 3 p.m. for $25.

If you are new to shooting, there will be other experienced shooters, and the staff at McGraw’s will be there to assist. Sign up as a team of four or as an individual, and they will pair you with a group.

Sign up via EventBrite.com or flagdaymonument.com/events.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20220912/clay-shooting-event-to-raise-funds-for-flag-day-monument

Batavia