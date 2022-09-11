Geneva Citizen Police Academy applications now available

Geneva residents interested in learning how police officers keep their community safe are encouraged to register for the 2022 Citizen Police Academy.

According to a news release, the weekly classes run from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday nights from Oct. 4 to Dec. 20 at the Geneva Police Department.

The program was created to give residents an overview and insight into the department along with a behind-the-scenes look at police operations. During previous academies, participants learned about the police hiring process, use of force, crime scene investigations, tech crime, traffic enforcement, crime prevention, drug education and active shooters among other topics, the release stated.

Citizen Police Academy members must be 21 years or older and be a resident or business owner in the city of Geneva.

Applications for the academy are available on the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us or at the Geneva Police Department. The program is free, but space is limited.

Completed applications can be dropped off or mailed to the Geneva Police Department, 20 Police Plaza, Geneva. The deadline is Friday, Sept. 23.

For more information, contact Geneva Police Sgt. Brad Jerdee at 630-232-4736 or via email at bjerdee@geneva.il.us.