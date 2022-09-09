Several road improvements scheduled for Kane County in fourth year of ‘Rebuild Illinois’ program

Entering the fourth year of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that multiple projects in Kane County are ongoing or planned to begin, according to a news release from the state.

Seven projects throughout the county represent a total investment of more than $23 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating jobs throughout the region, the release stated.

Projects and traffic impacts include:

U.S. 20 (Grant Highway) from Getty Road to the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (Interstate 90) includes resurfacing and drainage improvements. Daytime and occasional weekend lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed late summer.

includes resurfacing and drainage improvements. Daytime and occasional weekend lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed late summer. Illinois 25 (Broadway/River Road) from Hazel Avenue to River Bend Road includes resurfacing, installing centerline rumble strips and new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed late summer.

includes resurfacing, installing centerline rumble strips and new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed late summer. Illinois 47 from north of Big Timber Road to Plato Road resurfacing . Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed late summer.

. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project began this spring and is anticipated to be completed late summer. Illinois 72 (Oak Knoll Drive) at Getzelman Road/State Street includes new traffic signals, paving, ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps, along with improved drainage and lighting. Lane closures are needed to complete construction. A detour is in place on State Street north of Illinois 72. The project began last summer and is anticipated be completed late this summer.

includes new traffic signals, paving, ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps, along with improved drainage and lighting. Lane closures are needed to complete construction. A detour is in place on State Street north of Illinois 72. The project began last summer and is anticipated be completed late this summer. Illinois 47 at Burlington Road to North Avenue (Illinois 64) includes resurfacing, rumble installing rumble strips and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project will begin this summer and is estimated to be completed late fall.

includes resurfacing, rumble installing rumble strips and ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project will begin this summer and is estimated to be completed late fall. Lincoln Highway (Illinois 38) from Illinois 47 (Main Street) to Illinois 31 (First Street) includes crack and joint sealing. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project will begin later this summer and is estimated to be completed this fall.

includes crack and joint sealing. Daytime lane closures are needed to complete construction. The project will begin later this summer and is estimated to be completed this fall. U.S. 20 at Illinois 31 bridge replacement. One lane in each direction will be maintained during construction. The project will begin later this fall and is estimated to be completed in spring 2024.

According to the release, Rebuild Illinois, which was passed in 2019, is investing $33.2 billion into the state’s aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history but also the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.