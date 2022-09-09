No one injured in St. Charles house fire Thursday night

No one was injured in a fire that caused approximately $100,000 in damage to a house at 3401 Greenwood Lane in St. Charles Thursday night.

The house is uninhabitable following the fire and the cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was home at the time of the fire.

The St. Charles Fire Department responded at approximately 7:42 p.m. for a report of a fire at the house, with the first unit arriving on the scene in about six minutes. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in approximately 30 minutes.

The fire was contained to the house, causing approximately $100,000 in damage to the structure and its contents. The St. Charles Fire Department was assisted by the Geneva, Batavia, Elburn, West Chicago, Fermilab, Sugar Grove, South Elgin and North Aurora fire departments as well as the St. Charles Police Department.