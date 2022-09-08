Waubonsee Community College faculty union files unfair labor practice complaint

SUGAR GROVE – The union representing Waubonsee Community College faculty filed an unfair labor practices complaint against the administration, alleging retaliation for union activities and intimidation of union officials, according to documents release through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The Waubonsee Community College Faculty Council, Illinois Federation of Teachers Local 604, filed the complaint Sept. 2 with the the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board, records show.

The contract for faculty members expired June 30 and negotiations have been ongoing since March, said union President Jeanne McDonald.

The main point of contention, McDonald said, is that “the administration wants to abandon the salary schedule in favor of merit pay increases.”

As to whether the dispute could escalate into a strike, McDonald said, “There is every chance.”

“We are not ruling that out. We would like not to do that, but we are not ruling it out,” she said.

“We want a fair contract so we can continue to serve our students with our undivided energy,” McDonald stated in an email. “We are legally exercising our first amendment rights and our rights to participate in a union at a public college.”

The college has 7,751 students and 92 faculty members who are union members.

“WCC administration attempted to interfere in union operations when they demanded via email that the union must limit the scope of a planned protest, despite there being no such relevant code, rule or policy in existence prior to the event,” according to the complaint.

The administration also demanded in an email that union leaders communicate the administration’s assertions to its membership, “namely that the scope of a planned protest must be limited.”

The complaint states that the college’s administration also claimed McDonald and Vice President Patricia Saccone were insubordinate and retaliated against them with investigatory hearings.

Saccone is also the chief negotiator for the faculty union.

“We have no faith in an unbiased review of our work by this administration,” McDonald said.

The college’s administration issued an emailed statement through its spokeswoman Stephanie Wennmacher that it would not comment “on ongoing investigations or contract negotiations.”

“Waubonsee respects the right of faculty to conduct informational picketing that is lawful, peaceful, safe and does not interfere with student learning or other operations of the college,” according to the email. “To ensure safety and continuity of operations, the college has communicated to faculty guidelines regarding the time, place and manner for picketing, as is its legal right.”

The complaint was sparked after union members’ silent protest during Waubonsee President Christine Sobek’s State of the College address in the Academic and Professional Center on Aug. 17.

That morning, faculty members stood silently at their seats and held signs during her speech, then in the evening, they stood and held signs outside of the Waubonsee College Board meeting, then entered the meeting and sat with their signs, according to the complaint.

The union leadership received an email on Aug. 29 stating they were being investigated for alleged acts of insubordination.

Employee Relations Manager Julie Olczyk clarified the charge of insubordination in an Aug. 30 email that McDonald and Saccone were being investigated for not complying with a directive from the college’s Vice President of Finance and Administration Douglas Minter that instructed them “to curtail the concerted activities planned by union membership for that day.”

“They wanted us to have our demonstration in the corridors and not enter the room she was speaking in,” McDonald said.

“That breaks all the laws. You can’t just do that. We were invited to the event, we were not interlopers,” McDonald said. “This is bullying. It has no basis in law – to threaten discipline for speaking out for your rights as a worker.”

The college will have an opportunity to rebut the union’s charges, according to an email from John Brosnan, Special Counsel to the Chairperson at Illinois Education Labor Relations Board.

“The process ... involves an investigator investigating the dispute laid out in the charge filed, and then making a recommendation to the executive director as to whether the complained-of conduct violated the Act,” Brosnan’s email stated. “The executive director will then either dismiss the charge or issue a complaint.”