South Elgin to host 42nd annual Scandinavia Day Festival on Sept. 11

The 42nd annual Scandinavia Day Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 at Vasa Park, 35W217 State Route 31 in South Elgin.

The celebration features Nordic culture and heritage with foods, crafts, an ABBA tribute band, vendors and more from Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. The public is invited and parking is free.

Admission to the event is $10 and free for children 12 years and under. Highlighting the musical performances will be Dancing Queen; An ABBA Salute at 3 p.m., according to a news release.

Vendors will include members of the Montgomery-based Sons of Norway Polar Star Lodge 5-472. The lodge will host a bakery booth featuring homemade Norwegian-style cakes, cookies and collectibles. The cookies will include oatmeal, cardamom, brown cookies, butter cookies, almond drop cookies and maraschino butter cookies.

Activities will include a 10 a.m. church service, children’s activities, pony rides and a living history exhibit.

For more information, call 630-632-2329 or visit scandinaviandayil.com.