Kane County Circuit Clerk to hold virtual career fair

The Kane County Circuit Clerk’s office will hold a virtual career fair beginning at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8. Full session times are available on the Circuit Clerk’s website.

According to a press release from Circuit Clerk Theresa Barreiro’s office, the fair will be for those who have busy lives and would not otherwise be able to attend such a job fair in person. No pre-registration is required, simply scan the QR code on the Circuit Clerk’s website and select the most convenient time.

Potential jobs featured include benefits and Monday through Friday hours. Deputy clerks also receive labor representation through AFSCME. Benefits include medical and dental insurance, paid vacation, paid holidays, IMRF retirement benefits and tuition reimbursement, the release stated.