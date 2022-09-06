St. Charles School District to hold more listening sessions this week

St. Charles School District 303 community members will have two more opportunities this week to tell school leaders what is on their minds.

Listening sessions are scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bell-Graham Elementary School, 4N505 Fox Mill Blvd., St. Charles and from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at St. Charles East High School, 1020 Dunham Road, St. Charles, part of the district’s new community engagement plan – Listen Learn Return. The district started the listening sessions last month.

The listening sessions are led by School Superintendent Paul Gordon and Chief Communications Officer Scott Harvey, who both recently started with the district.

“We want people to tell us about D-303, about what’s working along with maybe some of the challenges and other things that they want us to know,” Gordon said.

Another round of listening sessions is set to take place in the winter/spring and a third round will be scheduled in late spring.

“I think that’s been a hallmark of my superintendency, to engage our community,” said Gordon, who started with the district July 1. “It’s really about trying to make sure that we’re engaging all aspects of our community. My new chief communications officer, Scott Harvey, and I have been working closely together to develop a wide-ranging communication strategy and communication plan for our district. We’re excited about being able to hear from our community members about our schools.”

Gordon previously had served as the superintendent of the Wenatchee School District in Wenatchee, Wash. Before that, he served as superintendent for Glen Ellyn School District 41 for six years.

He succeeds Jason Pearson, who left the district to become the superintendent of Northbrook School District 28.

During a recent school board meeting, board member Matthew Kuschert said he hopes the listening sessions will increase community engagement and increase the amount of voices that are heard within the community. Gordon said he will be conveying to board members what is being said at the listening sessions, a point reiterated by Harvey.

“There’s going to be a lot of continued dialogue throughout this process,” Harvey said. “And this first round of meetings is really going to guide where we go.”