Norris Cultural Arts Center show to help kick off St. Charles Jazz Weekend

Four of Chicago’s brightest jazz stars will help kick off St. Charles Jazz Weekend, which runs from Thursday through Sunday.

Pianist Jeremy Kahn, saxophonist/clarinetist Eric Schneider, bassist Dennis Carroll and drummer George Fludas will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Baker Community Center, 101 S. Second St. (Route 31) in downtown St. Charles.

A Swingin’ Affair with Jeremy Kahn and the Chicago All-Stars is produced by the Norris Cultural Arts Center. For information and a link to online ticketing, visit NorrisCulturalArts.com.

Each ticket holder will receive coupons for complimentary beverages, including beer, wine and soft drinks. St. Charles Jazz Weekend is produced by the St. Charles Business Alliance.

“To experience any of these four unique talents would be worth the price of admission,” Norris Cultural Arts Center Chairman James Collins said in a news release from the Norris Cultural Arts Center. “To hear them together is a rare treat that’s hard to put a price tag on. If you’re a jazz fan or someone who appreciates rare, high-level talent, you don’t want to miss Jeremy Kahn and the Chicago All-Stars.”